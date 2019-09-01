Tri-county leaders discuss Hurricane Dorian preparations, possible impacts

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – Leaders from Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties gathered at the Emergency Operations Center on Sunday to discuss local preparations and possible impacts regarding Hurricane Dorian.

Charleston County:

Will begin 24-hour operations at the EOC on Monday

Citizens are urged to prepare now

Citizens info line open now 843-746-3900 or 843-746-3909 (Spanish)

Officials declared a State of Emergency on Sunday

Berkeley County:

County council declared a State of Emergency on Sunday

Operating in OPCON 1 – EOC fully activated

Issued 180 tons of sand and distributed over 4000 bags (locations)

The Berkeley Animal Center is full and closed

Dorchester County:

Will move to OPCON 1 at 8 a.m. Monday and the EOC will be fully activated

Citizen call lines are 843-832-0393 and 843-563-0393 (Opens Monday at 8am)

Citizens are urged to be prepared and ready to move in a short order.

City of North Charleston:

20,000 sandbags will be ready for citizens Monday morning (locations)

Giving out 8 bags of sand. Just pull up and they will be distributed to you.

Citizen info line opens Monday morning at 9:00 a.m. – 843-740-5883

City of Charleston:

The City of Charleston has declared a State of Emergency

Sandbags will be available at 8 a.m. will announce locations later

Citizens service number is 843-724-7311

Operating as OPCON 1 – EOC is fully staffed and activated

Preemptively working to combat flooding by placing pumps, lowering lakes and ponds

Evacuations have not yet been issued. That will come from Gov. Henry McMaster. Schools are all currently open and have not issued any closures, according to officials.

Red Cross shelter locations will be open to everyone. Those locations will be announced if and when they open.