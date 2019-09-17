Tropical Depression 10 forms in the Atlantic

11 a.m. September 17:

Tropical Depression 10 has formed in the Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of 11 a.m. on September 17, the storm has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. The storm is located about 1,165 miles ESE of the Leeward Islands and is moving WNW at 12 mph.

The NHC’s 3-day forecast cone has the storm approaching the Leeward Islands on Friday. The 5-day forecast cone brings the storm near Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

