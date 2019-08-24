Breaking News Alert
Tropics Update: Latest on a tropical system that may affect our area

Tropical Depression FIVE forms in the Atlantic; Watching two other disturbances

StormTracker13 Hurricane Center
Posted: / Updated:

Tampa, Fla. (WFLA) – The National Hurricane Center in Miami, FL is now issuing advisories on newly-formed Tropical Depression FIVE in the Atlantic.

At 11 AM Saturday, T.D. FIVE was located at 10.4° N and 47.9 ° W, about 750 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. The depression is moving west at 12 mph with a maximum sustained wind of 35 mph. A general movement to the west or west northwest is expected over the next 5-6 days.

The depression will likely become a named storms before the end of the weekend. The next name on the season list is DORIAN. The system is expected to strengthen as it crosses into the Caribbean, possibly becoming a Category 1 hurricane by mid-week.

The NHC is also monitoring Invest 98L over the Florida Peninsula. No development is expected Saturday or Sunday as it drifts north over Florida, but after the storm emerges into the Atlantic, environmental conditions will be conducive for strengthening. This is likely to become a depression or tropical storm early next week. A hurricane hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate the disturbance on Sunday.

Another weak area of low pressure appears to have formed just off the Texas and Louisiana coast. This system likely won’t have time to develop as it drifts back over land.

Count on News13 to follow this and other tropical activity in the Atlantic.


Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: