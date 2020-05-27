Tropical Storm Bertha forms off the SC coast, heavy rain and gusty winds expected

The tropical wave we’ve been tracking over the past few days has gotten a lot better organized this morning. The circulation has become better defined and the center has reformed beneath the area of deep convection just offshore of the coast of South Carolina. Radar along with offshore buoys show tropical storm force winds.

The storm is moving northwest at 9 mph and has sustained winds of 45 mph. This storm is expected to make landfall by 10 a.m. Wednesday morning near Charleston SC. Heavy rain and gusty winds will be likely with this system across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. There is also a low end tornado threat and possibility for flash flooding today as we could see 1-2 inches of rain with pockets of higher amounts.

