Tropical Storm Sebastien forms in the Atlantic

TAMPA (WFLA) — With just 11 days left in hurricane season, Tropical Storm Sebastien has formed in the Atlantic Ocean.

The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Sebastien has maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour and is moving north-northwest at 8 miles per hour.

The storm is expected to merge with a cold front and dissipate in the next few days.

Sebastien’s projected track has the storm remaining over open waters, not threatening the Caribbean or the United States.

