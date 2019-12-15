A beautiful start to the week

Overnight tonight we’re going to be seeing mostly clear skies with just a few areas seeing some patchy fog.

Tomorrow highs will be topping out in the upper 60s and low 70s throughout the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee along with plenty of sunshine and just a few spotty clouds.

Tuesday will still be mild but we’ll start to see some more cloud coverage and scattered showers as a cold front moves through the region. By Wednesday that front will be sitting east of our region leading to a very cool afternoon with highs topping out in the 50s.