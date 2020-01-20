A cold and sunny start to the week

Overnight tonight we’ll see temperatures plummet down towards freezing as cold air funnels down over the area. A cold front will continue to push further off the coast leaving no boundary between us and cold arctic air sitting north of our region.

Monday afternoon we’ll continue to see lots of sunshine as well as more cold air moving into the region. Daytime highs on Monday will be topping out in the 40s, below average for this time of year. We’ll see a gradual increase in temperatures as we head towards next weekend when we’ll also see some more rain.

By Wednesday afternoon we’ll see highs topping out near normal for this time of year and by the weekend we’ll be back up above normal with highs in the 60s.