WEATHER ALERT DAY: Hot and humid today with a few Strong to severe evening storms

UPDATE: The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded parts of our area into the “Slight” risk for severe weather this evening. That is a level 2 out of 5 on the threat scale. The majority of the day will be hot and humid with hazy skies.

But it’s the late afternoon and evening that scattered showers and storms will move into parts of the Pee Dee. Main threat will be an isolated damaging wind gust 40-60mphs. Heavy downpours that could lead to localized flooding and frequent cloud to ground lightning. Time frame 4pm-9pm.

FORECAST:

High pressure will build in for this weekend, limiting rain chances and bringing more sunshine. This is also going to heat us up.

Heat and humidity will have some spots feeling like the upper 90s pushing towards triple digits this afternoon. There will be a piece of energy in the upper atmosphere rolling in this afternoon. This will help spark off a few scattered showers and storms late afternoon into the evening. A few storms could be strong to severe.

Today: Sun and clouds, pm scattered storms.Highs 92-94 inland, 88-90 beaches.

Tonight: Warm and muggy. Lows 71-74 inland, 74-76 beaches.

Monday: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. Highs 90-92 inland, 88 beaches.