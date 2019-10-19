Rain and thunderstorms tonight

The storm system that was formerly Tropical Storm Nestor will move across the Carolinas tonight. The rain and wind will continue with a chance for thunderstorms, including the risk for severe weather, especially near the coast. The main threat from thunderstorms tonight will be gusty winds and isolated tornadoes. Storm rain totals will average 1-3 inches of rain. A few showers will linger Sunday morning, then it will clear as the storm moves away. Sunday will be a warm day with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. The warm up will continue into Tuesday with high temperatures in the 80s. A cold front will move through Tuesday with scattered thunderstorms, then cooler weather for Wednesday.

Tonight, windy with periods of rain and a chance for thunderstorms. Lows 62 inland, 66 beaches.

Tomorrow, showers early, then clearing. Highs 76 inland, 78 beaches.

Monday, Partly sunny and nice. Highs in the mid 70s.