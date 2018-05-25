Subtropical versus Tropical Storms

Many of us are confused by what the ‘sub’ means in front of the word tropical! The difference is laid out nicely below…

Subtropical Depressions and Storms:

Strongest storms and winds are displaced well away from the center, ~100 miles or so

Not as symmetrical

Heavier rain skewed to the east of center

Not entirely ‘warm core’…meaning it is still deriving energy from the release of potential energy

Large, cloud free center of circulation

Tropical Depressions and Storms:

Strongest winds and storms are much closer and compact to center of circulation

Typically more of a symmetrical wind, rain and cloud field, but not always

Has an all ‘warm core’…meaning it derives all energy from latent heat release over the warm ocean waters

Produce more rain

Needs warm ocean waters, 80° F, to survive and strengthen

Subtropical storms were not named until recently, starting in 2002. Before that, they were just given numbers which is why a lot of people aren’t familiar with the term ‘subtropical.’ There is no such thing as a subtropical hurricane, either. If the system has strengthened that much, it must have become fully tropical.