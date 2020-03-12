Temperatures continue to warm as rain chances remain low

Warm weather will continue the next couple of days as rain chances stay low. High pressure offshore will keep winds out of the south, and temperatures above normal. Humidity has also increased, and this may lead to patchy fog this morning. High temperatures today and Friday will be in the 70s to near 80. A cold front will move through Friday night, and will bring a few showers late in the evening. Cooler weather will move in for the weekend with high temperatures in the 60s. Saturday should stay dry, but a storm system will bring a chance for rain Sunday into Monday. Warmer weather will return Tuesday with temperatures back in the 70s. A cold front Tuesday will bring showers, then we’ll dry out for Wednesday.

Today, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 80 inland, 74 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild with patchy fog. Lows 58-60 inland, 62 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny and warm with a few spotty evening showers possible. Highs 75-80.