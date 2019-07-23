A strong cold front is moving into the area this evening with scattered showers and storms. A few of these storms are strong with wind gust up to 40mph, heavy rain and lots of lightning. The intensity of these storms will start to die down the closer they get to the coast around 7:30pm to 8:30pm. But we’ll still continue to see a few showers and storms through midnight. Cooler temperatures are expected with highs on Wednesday in the low to mid 80s after starting out in the mid 60s.
Strong storms moving in along with cooler temperatures
Storms will move offshore by midnight