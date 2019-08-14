Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon

A front that is slowly inching its way down through the upstate area is bringing us isolated to scattered showers this Wednesday. The chances for showers will increase as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. The heat and humidity add fuel to this cold front, so expect some of these afternoon showers to be on the strong to severe side. The main threat with these storms will be damaging winds, lots of lighting, and small hail. We will see mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies today. However, temperatures remain hot for today. Highs for today will reach into the low to mid-90s in the area. The heat index values in some areas will reach over 105. Lows will drop to just shy of 80 along the coast and mid to upper 70s inland. Once again, partly cloudy skies for tomorrow and hot and humid. This cold front will stall over the area for the next couple of days, with the best chance for rain being Thursday. As we head into the weekend, things will be a bit drier; weak high pressure will build in lowering the rain chances to just a typical afternoon/evening pop up storms as we heat back up.

Tonight: Partly cloudy w/a few evening storms west. Lows 75-77 inland, 78-79 beaches

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid w/afternoon/evening storms. Highs 95-97 inland, 90-91 beaches.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, hot & humid with widespread showers. Highs 87 beaches, 90 inland.