Summer Heat Continues

Clear skies tonight with lows in the low 70s inland and mid-70s at the beaches. High pressure centered over the Carolinas will continue control our weather, bringing mostly sunshine and above average temperatures. Most places will stay dry this weekend and heading into the next work week, but we can not rule out scattered thunderstorms. Our next best chance for rain is late Sunday headed into Monday when a weak cold front will approach. It is not going to cool us down but may bring a stray shower or thunderstorm — however, rain chances are extremely low associated with this front. High pressure will follow the cold front, and we will heat up through the middle of next week with high temperatures in the low 90s at the coast and upper 90s inland. The heat and humidity will lead to increased chances of scattered thunderstorms by the end of the week.

Tonight: Mostly clear and warm. Lows low 70s inland, mid-70s beaches.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the low to mid-90s.

Monday: Sunny with a high near 90 beaches and mid-90s inland.