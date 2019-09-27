Summer like conditions through the weekend

Warm, humid weather will continue for today and through the weekend. A weak cold front has moved in and stalled across the Pee Dee. With the front stalled just to our west, expect some scattered storms inland this afternoon. The front will have little impact on our temperatures or humidity, as it will stay warm and humid through the weekend. Another front will move in Monday with limited moisture and only a slight chance for showers. We will cool down a few degrees for the first part of next week but temps will remain above average and then start to climb for the second half of the week.

Today, sun & clouds, warm & muggy with scat'd inland storms. Highs 89-90 inland, 85-86 beaches