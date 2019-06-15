Summertime pattern returns this week.

High Pressure will move offshore this weekend, keeping us dry but warming us up. Warmer weather along with slight rain chances increase going into this week.

For Fathers Day, we will remain dry with lots of sunshine, but the heat and humidity will be back. Highs Sunday will top out near 88-90 inland, to 82-84 at the beaches.

A front to the west will get close to the Carolinas this week but will never make it through. Despite weak forcing, we’ll have increased moisture with southwesterly flow, this combined with daytime heating will allow for afternoon and evening scattered showers and storms. Highs this week will be near normal, upper 80s to lower 90s inland, to the mid and upper 80s at the beaches.

Today: Mostly sunny, hot & humid. Highs 88-90 inland, beaches near 84.

Tonight: Warm & muggy, Patchy fog. Lows 68-70 inland, 72-74 beaches.

Monday: Mostly Sunny, Hot & humid, Isolated t-shower. Highs 90-92 inland, 85 beaches.