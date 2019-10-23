Sunny and cooler weather returns

High Pressure will be control our weather through the end of the week. This will bring cooler weather and sunny skies. A storm system will approach over the weekend, bringing a gradual increase in rain chances.

Plenty of sunshine today and Thursday with highs in the low to mid 70s. It will be chilly tonight with low in the 40s. The next storm system will be a slow mover, and models have backed off on rain chances until Sunday. \

Cloudy, humidity and warmer temperatures will increase this weekend especially at night.

Today: sunny and cooler. Highs in the low 70s.

Tonight: Clear and chilly. Lows 43-45 inland, 48-50 beaches

Thursday, mostly sunny. Highs 70-75.