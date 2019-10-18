Sunny and Dry Today but Rain Returns for the Weekend

Today will be another sunny day with temperatures below normal, topping out in the upper 60s to around 70. A tropical system developing in the Gulf of Mexico will bring rain for the weekend. This system will be weakening as it moves over the Southeast, so the main impact will be heavy rain for the Carolinas. We will see periods of rain on Saturday afternoon with heavy rain possible late Saturday and Saturday night. Two to four inches of rain is possible. A few showers may linger into Sunday morning, but it will clear on Sunday. There is a small chance for severe thunderstorms, including tornadoes along the coast if this storm system draws enough warm air into the Carolinas. It will warm up to start next week. Another cold front will bring showers Tuesday, then cooler weather for the middle of next week.

Today, sunny and mild. Highs 69-70 inland, 67-68 beaches.

Tonight, Mostly clear and cool. Lows 45-48 inland, 50 beaches.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with periods of rain in the afternoon. Heavy rain overnight possible. Highs near 70.