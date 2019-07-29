Sunny and Nice to Start the Week





High pressure over the Carolinas will continue to dominate, keeping the area dry and less humid over the next couple of days. High temperatures for today will be seasonable in the low to mid 90s inland and mid 80s at the beaches. Humidity will be a little bit higher today, but still in the upper 60s for dew points. However, the humidity will return later on in the workweek in full force. The start to the week will be pleasant much like this weekend. Temperatures will also start to rise as the week continues, which will increase the heat index. A cold front will approach the Carolinas by midweek and stall to our north, increasing the chances for showers and thunderstorms. Afternoon storm chances will increase by the end of the week and continue throughout the weekend.

Today: Sunny and warm with low humidity. Highs in the 92-94 inland, 85-86 beaches.

Tonight: Mainly Clear with calm winds. Lows upper 60s inland, 70-72 beaches.





