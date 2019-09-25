Sunny and Warm Weather Continues

The sunny, warm weather will continue through the rest of the week, plus the humidity will increase. High pressure will control our weather this week. As the center of high pressure moves offshore today, winds will shift to the southeast, then south. This will lead to increasing humidity for the second half of the week. High temperatures will stay above normal in the 80s and low 90s. A weak cold front will move into the Carolinas on Friday, and there will be a slight chance for a shower. A second cold front will move through Monday, and this could bring a small cool down for next week.

Today, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear and mild. Lows 68-70 inland, 72 beaches.

Thursday, mostly sunny, warm and more humid. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.