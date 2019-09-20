Sunny and warmer weekend

Not too bad of an evening expected. We’ll see plenty of clear skies, and comfortable temperatures. Overnight, expect mostly clear skies and another cool start to our day come Saturday morning. High pressure will control our weather through the weekend, and we will see plenty of sunshine. It will warm to near normal over the weekend with high temperatures in the mid 80s, but the humidity will stay low. Warm, humid weather will build into the middle of next week with very little chances of rain.
Tonight, mainly clear and mild. Lows 56-58 inland, 62-63 beaches.
Saturday, sunny and warm. Highs 83-85 inland, 78-80 beaches.