Sunny but Much Cooler to End the Week

Plenty of sunshine for the next couple of days with high pressure controlling our weather. It will be cool with high temperatures in the 60s to near 70. A potential tropical system developing in the Gulf of Mexico will send moisture our way for the weekend. Clouds and some rain are possible Saturday afternoon and into early Sunday. It will warm back into the 70s this weekend into next week. A cold front on Tuesday will bring some afternoon rain, then a cool down for the middle of next week.

Today, sunny and cool. Highs 67-70 inland, 68 beaches.

Tonight, clear and chilly. Lows 40-46 inland, 48 beaches.

Friday, sunny and cool. Highs in the upper 60s.