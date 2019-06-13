Sunny, dry weather will last through the weekend

Very nice weather is building in and will last into the weekend. A cold front will move across the Carolinas tonight. It will move through dry, and will bring in even drier weather with lower humidity for Friday. Lows temperatures will drop into the 50s and low 60s tonight. Plenty of sunshine tomorrow with low humidity and high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. This pleasant weather will continue Saturday, then it will warm up a bit on Sunday. A few spots will hit 90 on Sunday. Warm, humid weather will move in next week, and this will lead to hit or miss late day thunderstorms for much of the week.
Tonight, mainly clear and cooler. Lows 56 inland, 62 beaches.
Tomorrow, sunny and nice with low humidity. Highs 84 inland, 82 beaches.
Saturday, mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the low to mid 80s.