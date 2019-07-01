Sunny, Hot and Humid to Start the Week

Lots of sunshine today as the heat and humidity increase to start the week. A cold front will make its way south toward our area, dropping in throughout the morning hours. Most places will stay dry for the next few days and the humidity increases. High pressure will follow the cold front, but it will move offshore by Tuesday. We will heat up through the middle of the week with high temperatures in the low 90s at the coast and upper 90s inland. Through most of next week, we will have a more southerly flow that will bring moisture into the area. The heat and humidity will lead to increased chances of scattered thunderstorms by the end of the week, and heat indices in the triple digits.
Today: Sunny, hot and humid, high: Low 90s beaches, mid-90s inland.
Tonight: Mostly clear and warm. Lows: Low 70s inland, mid 70s beaches.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid, high: 90 beaches, mid to upper 90s inland