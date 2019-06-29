Sunny Skies & Warm Weather Ahead of Holiday Week

The weather continues to be sunny for the weekend. The beaches will reach near 90, while the PEE DEE will be in the mid-90s today. High pressure centered offshore will control our weather, bringing mostly sunshine and above average temperatures. Most places will stay dry this weekend, but we can not rule out scattered thunderstorms because of the heat. Our next best chance for rain is late Sunday headed into Monday when a weak cold front will approach. It is not going to cool us down but may bring a stray shower or thunderstorm — however, rain chances associated with this front. High pressure will follow this front, and we will heat up through the middle of next week with high temperatures in the low 90s at the coast and upper 90s inland. The heat and humidity will lead to increased chances of scattered thunderstorms by the end of the week.

Today: partly sunny and hot. Highs 94 inland, 88 beaches.

Tomorrow: partly sunny and hot. Highs in the low to mid-90s.

Monday: Sunny with a high near 90 beaches and mid-90s inland.

