Sunshine and cooler weather on deck for this week

Warm, humid weather with scattered showers will finish off the weekend.

For today we’ll see a little bit more sunshine mixed into the forecast, however, the chance for some spotty storms will still be there for this afternoon.

A cold front will move through the area tomorrow evening, bringing another chance for scattered thunderstorms. Cooler, drier weather will move in for the middle of next week with high temperatures in the low to mid-80s and dew points in the 60s.

Today, partly cloudy with a chance for spotty storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tonight, mostly clear. Lows in the low to mid 70s.