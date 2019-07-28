Sunshine and low humidity continue

Another beautiful day in store for the second half of the weekend, with near-average temperatures and low humidity. High pressure extending down into the Carolinas has been keeping the area dry and less humid over the past several days. High temperatures for today will be seasonable in the low 90s inland and mid-80s at the beaches. It will be a beautiful day today to have some outdoor plans. However, the low temperatures in the morning will continue to be below average and slightly cooler. Humid conditions will be a little bit higher today, but still low today with dewpoints five degrees higher. However, the humidity will return later on in the workweek. The start to the week will be pleasant much like this weekend. Temperatures will also start to rise as the week continues, which will increase the heat index. Also, by the middle of next week, a cold front will approach the Carolinas, increasing the chances for showers and thunderstorms. The second half of next week afternoon thunderstorms will return.

Today: Sunny and warm with low humidity. Highs in the low 90s inland, 85 beaches.

Tonight: Mainly Clear with calm winds. Lows upper 60s inland, 70 beaches.

Tuesday: Sunny and warm. Highs 86 beaches, 92 inland.