Sunshine returns for Saturday afternoon

A fast-moving storm system that brought showers and thunderstorms last night has moved away to the north and east leading to a sunny start to the day. It will still be breezy today, and a little cooler than it was yesterday but throughout the afternoon we’ll continue to see lots of sunshine. Sunday will be even cooler with sunshine early, then clouds increasing late in the day. Another storm system will bring rain late Sunday night and Monday. Cold weather will return Monday night and continue into Wednesday with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. Sunshine for the second half of next week will warm us up with temperatures back above normal by Friday.

Today, mostly sunny, breezy and mild. Highs 60 inland, 62 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear and chilly. Lows 34 inland, 38 beaches.

Sunday, mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the mid 50s.