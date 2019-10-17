System Developing in the SW Gulf of Mexico Likely to Impact the Carolinas.

Showers and thunderstorms associated with a broad area of low pressure located over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico show signs of organization. Conditions are expected to be conducive for additional development, and a tropical or subtropical storm is likely to form later today or into tonight while the system moves northeastward over the western Gulf of Mexico. The low is forecast to approach the northern to northeastern Gulf Coast on Friday or early Saturday and the system is likely to produce gusty winds and rough surf for those areas. Heavy rainfall is also possible across portions of the southeast U.S. late this week and into the Carolinas this weekend. Our area could see 1″ to 2″ of rain with the heaviest rain coming Saturday night into early Sunday morning.