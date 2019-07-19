The Heat Wave Continues Today, Possibly Hotter Saturday

The high heat and humidity will continue through the weekend. Afternoon temperatures will heat into the 90s, and with the humidity factored in, it will feel like it is over 105. A Heat Advisory is in effect again today, with an Excessive Heat Watch for Saturday. We will continue to see a few thunderstorms developing in the afternoons but chances are fairly low for today and through the weekend. Still hot, humid and mostly dry for Monday. On Tuesday, a cold front will push into the Carolinas late in the day with a better chance for more widespread rain, and cooler weather. Rain chances will stay high Wednesday, and high temperatures will be in the 80s.

Today, partly sunny, hot and humid with a few afternoon storms possible. Highs 96-98 inland, 90-92 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 76 inland, 78 beaches.

Saturday, Mostly sunny, hot and humid with a stray storm possible. Highs 96-98 inland, 90-92 beaches.