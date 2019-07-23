The heat wave has ended

The hot, humid weather we have seen for over a week is finally coming to an end. Tonight’s strong cold front is pushing offshore tonight with cooler, drier air slowly moving in.

Once the front passes through, cooler weather will move in, and most places will cool into the 60s tonight. It will not be as hot tomorrow and Thursday with lower humidity and high temperatures in the 80s.

The humidity will return Friday and over the weekend, and the chance for thunderstorms will be back, but the extreme heat will not be back. Temperatures will be back to normal next week with high temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s and a chance for thunderstorms.

Tonight, evening thunderstorms, then mostly cloudy and cooler. Lows 64 inland, 70 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, not as hot and less humid. Highs 86 inland, 82 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny and nice. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.