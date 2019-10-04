The heat wave is ending

The record heat we have experienced this week is coming to an end. A cold front is moving through the Carolinas tonight, bringing in much cooler weather for the weekend. A stray shower is possible tonight, but most places will stay dry. Clouds will build in behind the front, and it will be mostly cloudy tonight and tomorrow. It will be mild tonight with low temperatures in the mid to upper 60s, but temperatures tomorrow will only warm into the mid 70s. Comfortable weather will continue Sunday with highs in the low 80s. Another cold front will move through Monday with a chance for a shower, then temperatures in the 70s for the rest of the week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with a stray shower. Lows 64 inland, 68 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and much cooler with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the mid 70s.

Sunday, partly sunny and comfortable. Highs in the low 80s.