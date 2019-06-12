The rain is coming to an end

The wet weather we have seen recently is coming to an end. The storm system that brought today’s rain will be moving away tonight. The rain will end tonight, and clouds will clear tomorrow. It will be warmer tomorrow with high temperatures in the mid 80s. A cold front will move through tomorrow night, bringing in cooler, drier weather. It will be sunny Friday through the weekend with very pleasant weather. Humidity will be low Friday and Saturday, then start to increase on Sunday. Next week will be typical June weather… warm and humid with hit or miss late day thunderstorms.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with rain ending. Lows 65 inland, 70 beaches.

Tomorrow, clearing, windy and warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

Friday, mostly sunny and warm with low humidity. Highs 80-85.