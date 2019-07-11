The Wet Pattern Continues Today

Warm and humid weather with scattered thunderstorms will continue for the next several days. High temperatures today and Friday will be a little warmer, reaching the upper 80s and low 90s. Scattered thunderstorms will develop each day. A weak cold front will move into the Carolinas late Friday and Saturday, keeping the chance for thunderstorms going into the weekend. It is possible that some drier air moves in behind this front on Sunday, lowering our rain chance. It will stay warm and mostly dry into next week.

Today, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 90-92 inland, 86-88 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Friday, partly sunny, warm and humid with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.



StormTracker13 Team

Frank Johnson

James Hopkins

James Hopkins

Ben Gelber

Jonathan Weant

