Thunderstorm chances continue for the rest of the week

Warm, humid weather will continue with scattered thunderstorms developing each afternoon this week. A weak cold front has stalled across the Carolinas, and will stay put through Wednesday. This will keep plenty of clouds around and the higher chance for thunderstorms. This front will dissipate as it pushes to the north on Thursday, but will leave behind a warm, humid airmass that will be ripe for thunderstorm development for the rest of the week. Another weak front will move into the Carolinas on Saturday, and it may bring some drier air for Sunday.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with a stray shower. Lows 73 inland, 76 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

