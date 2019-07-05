Thunderstorms continue through the weekend

Warm, humid weather will continue through the weekend, bringing a good chance for showers and thunderstorms. High pressure offshore will continue to direct warm, humid weather from the Gulf of Mexico into the Carolinas. This weather pattern will continue through next week. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Another day tomorrow with lots of clouds and slow moving, soaking thunderstorms. More sunshine on Sunday, and the storms will be more scattered. A weak cold front could move into the Carolinas early next week, keeping rain chances high. This front will not cool it down or dry us out. Warm, humid weather with scattered storms will continue through next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy, warm and humid with showers and thunderstorms. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.

Sunday, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.