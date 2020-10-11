Tornado warning issued for Horry County until 5:15 pm

WBTW
by: Maria DeBone
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — A tornado warning has been issued for Horry County until 5:15 pm.
News13 meteorologists are LIVE now with more information.
Click HERE to watch.
NEW Tornado warning for Horry county until 5:15pm. We have already seen a confirmed tornado in the Dillon area this afternoon with damage. Take cover now if you are in this area. pic.twitter.com/3ZMGq9P5cO— Jonathan Weant (@JonathanWeant) October 11, 2020
NEW Tornado warning for Horry county until 5:15pm. We have already seen a confirmed tornado in the Dillon area this afternoon with damage. Take cover now if you are in this area. pic.twitter.com/3ZMGq9P5cO
Tornado Warning including Conway SC, Red Hill SC until 5:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/n9PYAugWms— NWS Wilmington NC (@NWSWilmingtonNC) October 11, 2020
Tornado Warning including Conway SC, Red Hill SC until 5:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/n9PYAugWms