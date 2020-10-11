Tornado warning issued for Horry County until 5:15 pm

Rain chances are increasing for the end of the weekend. The remnants of Hurricane Delta has moved up into the Mississippi Valley, staying far to our west. The circulation around the storm has pulled tropical moisture northward into the Carolinas this weekend.

A better chance for rain has moved in today, and it will warm into the 80s, there will be a chance for thunderstorms too. We're seeing a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms for this afternoon as some of the storms that roll through the region have the potential to produce heavy downpours and strong wind gusts. Moisture will move away Monday, but it will stay warm for most of next week with high temperatures staying in the 80s. Our next big cool down is expected next weekend.