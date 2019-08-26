Track two tropical systems along with a return to the heat and humidity

There will be a mixture of sunshine and clouds today. More sunshine throughout the day will allow us to heat up more and bring temperatures to the mid-80s. It will be a little less humid, and we have a breezy northerly wind so that it will be a comfortable day today. Dewpoint and temperatures will be on the rise for Tuesday. We will remain in the mid-80s for tomorrow and remain mostly dry. Ahead of the next cold front, there will be an increase in rain chances. We will see some isolated showers late Tuesday. That cold front will move into the area on Wednesday, increasing our rain chances even more as temperatures climb to near 90 inland. That front will stall offshore for the rest of the week, keep some rain chances around through Friday. Another cold front will move in on Sunday, keep some rain chances around into the start of next week.

Today: sun & clouds, highs in the mid-80s

Tonight: Partly cloudy & mild, low: 66-68 inland, near 70 along the coast

Tuesday: Partly sunny & warm, highs in the mid-80s