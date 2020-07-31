Tracking Isaias

Skip to content
WBTW
Myrtle Beach
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Grand Strand
Pee Dee
Elections
Education: Making The Grade
State – Regional
Positively Carolina
Entertainment
Newsfeed Now
Washington-DC
National
Traffic Map
Top Stories
Making the Grade: Florence School District 3
Video
Top Stories
Santee Cooper will freeze utility rates for next four years
Video
Man killed in crash near Forestbrook identified as 89-year-old
All major health systems in our area team up for ‘robust public awareness campaign’ to slow spread of COVID-19
Video
Myrtle Beach declares civil emergency due to Isaias
Crime
Grand Strand Crime
Pee Dee Crime
Carolina’s Missing and Murdered Podcast
Top Stories
Deadly shooting in Darlington ruled a homicide
Video
Top Stories
Report: Florida boy, 10, hid in bathroom, called 911 as burglar beat family to death
Top Stories
11 pounds of pot, crack and a gun seized from home in Darlington County
AL man wanted by MBPD for violent crimes on Ocean Blvd allegedly seen back in AL with a gun
Man charged in 2017 carjacking death of 88-year-old Timmonsville woman released on bond
What to expect if you’re summoned for jury duty during the pandemic
Video
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Center
WBTW Weather Cams
Weather App
Color The Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Alerts
Watch Live
Live News Shows
Live Events
Sports
Local Sports
College Sports
NFL Draft
High School Blitz
Carolina Panthers
Japan 2020
Golf
Masters Report
Top Stories
Iron Volley Volleyball Club staying sharp, plans to expand in Grand Strand
Video
Top Stories
84th annual Shrine Bowl in Spartanburg has been postponed to 2021
Palmetto Bowl game officially canceled
Video
Zeigler finishes as runner-up in the 71st Carolinas Junior Boys Championship
Video
SEC will play conference only 10-game schedule for football in 2020
Video
Count On Health
Health News
Coronavirus
News13 Local COVID-19 Data Tracker
Count on Health Partners
Living Local
Features
Calendar
Destination Vacation
Pet of the Weekend
Things To Do
Contests
Around Town
Contest Winners
Auto Racing Challenge 2020
Ask An Expert
Count on Kids
About Us
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
WBTW Mobile News App
Sign up for email alerts
WBTW TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Antenna Tips
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Tracking Isaias
Myrtle Beach declares civil emergency due to Isaias
North Myrtle Beach, Conway both declare ‘state of emergency’ in response to potential path of hurricane
Horry County declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Isaias
Hurricane Isaias forecast shifts slightly west, could weaken to Tropical Storm
Video
McMaster: No intention of issuing evacuation order
Video
Trending stories
Multiple-structure fire forces evacuations from Ocean Lakes; 10 homes damaged, 3 destroyed
Video
North Myrtle Beach, Conway both declare ‘state of emergency’ in response to potential path of hurricane
Flames ‘higher than the oak trees,’ witness describes fire at Ocean Lakes Campground
Video
Hurricane Isaias forecast shifts slightly west, could weaken to Tropical Storm
Video
Lights out as two nightclubs at Broadway at the Beach close the doors for good
Charlotte family believes mother was buried after they say funeral home put wrong body in casket
Video
260 sick at camp: CDC says children susceptible to COVID-19
Santee Cooper will freeze utility rates for next four years
Video
Dowloand Our News Apps
FREE News & Weather Apps
Get the StormTracker13 Weather App
Download Now:
Get the News13 News App
Download Now: