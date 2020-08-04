OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Resuce is assisting with multiple structure fires in Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina after Hurricane Isaias made landfall at 11:10 p.m. Monday.
The house fires were reported around 11:40 p.m. Monday, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
Multiple HCFR units are assisting.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Horry County Fire Rescue assisting with structure fires in Ocean Isle Beach after Isaias landfall
- North Myrtle Beach fire and rescue crews responded to multiple house fires, water rescues
- Crews on scene of house fire in North Myrtle Beach
- Woman says 4-foot snake ‘slithered up’ from toilet in Colorado apartment
- People, pets rescued from home in Cherry Grove after high water levels