Myrtle Beach declares civil emergency due to Isaias

Tracking Isaias

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Myrtle Beach has declared a civil emergency due to the potential impacts of Hurricane Isaias.

The civil emergency is in effect until further notice. Impacts from the storm are expected Monday.

North Myrtle Beach, Conway, and Horry County all declared state of emergencies Friday in preparation for the storm.

