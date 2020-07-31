North Myrtle Beach, Conway both declare ‘state of emergency’ in response to potential path of hurricane

This Saturday, July 25, 2020 satellite image made available by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Douglas approximately 400 miles east of Hawaii at 8:20 a.m. HST (2:20 p.m. EDT). (NOAA via AP)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The cities of North Myrtle Beach and Conway have both declared a state of emergency in response to the potential for Hurricane Isaias to reach the area.

A chance for local impacts continues to gradually increase with respect to winds and rainfall amounts. Full forecast here.

You can find more information on the declaration here. http://www.nmb.us/

Hurricane Isaias is currently forecast to approach the South Carolina coast late Sunday as a Category 1 storm; however, it’s still too early to determine how close and what impacts would be felt.

Gov. Henry McMaster will address South Carolina on Friday afternoon to discuss how the state is preparing for potential impacts from the storm

News13 will stream the conference live on our website,