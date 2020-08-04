People, pets rescued from home in Cherry Grove after high water levels

CHERRY GROVE, S.C. (WBTW) — Multiple people and pets were rescued from a home in Cherry Grove after high water levels and an electrical issue, according to Pat Dowling, spokesperson for North Myrtle Beach.

Dowling said an electrical problem was reported in the 300 block of 59th Ave North in Cherry Grove that was causing smoke.

Due to water levels at around four feet in the area, firetrucks are unable to get to the area, so a high-water rescue vehicle was called to get the people and pets out of the home and out of Cherry Grove, Dowling said.

