Several streets in North Myrtle Beach flooded

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Several streets in North Myrtle Beach are flooded due to Hurricane Isaias, according to the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety.

The department is asking drivers to use “extreme caution” while driving, as several roads are “substantially” flooded.

