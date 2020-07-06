Tracking the tropics and more rain this week

A stationary front will set up across our region today leading to scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances will increase for the middle of this week as an area of low pressure moves into the Carolinas.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday through Thursday will lower our high temperatures to the 80s to near 90, but it will stay humid.

The low will move offshore on Thursday and could potentially develop into a tropical system as it slowly moves away from the Carolinas.

Temperatures will warm up Friday and into the weekend as scattered afternoon storm chances continue.

Today, scattered showers, especially inland and slightly cooler. Highs: 89-90 Inland, 85-87 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the low to mid-70s.

Tuesday, cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs: 84-86.