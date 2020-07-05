Tracking the tropics later this week

High pressure will move offshore today, allowing a few hit or miss thunderstorms to develop in late overnight tonight into early tomorrow morning. It will still be warm with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Monday a front will push north across our region leading to scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances will increase for the middle of this week as a potential tropical system moves along the coast. Scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday through Thursday will lower our high temperatures to the 80s to near 90, but it will stay humid.

Sunday, partly sunny with a chance for a late thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.