Tracking The Tropics: T.D. Twenty-Eight forms in the Caribbean Sea

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A strong tropical wave that the National Hurricane Center has been monitoring for potential development in the western Caribbean Sea has become better organized through the day Saturday. It is now classified as tropical depression Twenty-Eight.

As of 5 PM EDT, T.D. Twenty-Eight has sustained wind of 30 mph and wind gusts as high as 40 mph. Movement over the couple of days will remain slow at about 2 mph to the north-northwest. By Tuesday, T.D. Twenty-Eight will be moving into the southern Gulf of Mexico.

In the next day or so, T.D. Twenty-Eight will be strong and will become Tropical Storm Zeta.

Later next week, it is expected that this will move toward the U.S. Gulf Coast as a strengthening system, possibly even as a category one hurricane.

There is no direct threat to the Coastal Empire or Lowcountry at this time.

Hurricane season ends November 30th, however storms can indeed develop outside of what is considered the hurricane season.

The only other tropical system named Zeta happened in December of 2005 which is the most active Atlantic hurricane season on Record.

If we have another tropical system develop into a named storm after what is expected to become Zeta, Eta is the next name that would be used. If an Zeta does form, 2020 will break the record of most active tropical season in the Atlantic basin.

