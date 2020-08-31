Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Depression 15 forms offshore of NC, expected to stay away from land

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The fifteenth tropical system of this year’s Atlantic hurricane season formed in the Atlantic near North Carolina on Monday.

Tropical Depression 15 formed Monday evening about 190 miles south-southwest of Cape Hatteras. The National Hurricane Center started issuing advisories at 5 p.m.

The system has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and is moving northeast at 12 mph, but the NHC says it’s expected to stay away from land.

Tropical Depression 15 is forecast to become a tropical storm on Tuesday. The NHC says there will be little, if any, strengthening once it becomes a tropical storm.

The only hazards the NHC has warned about is swells generated by the system that are “likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.” Those conditions are expected to impact the coast of North Carolina, especially along the Outer Banks, through Tuesday.