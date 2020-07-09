Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Fay forms in Atlantic off North Carolina coast

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Fay has formed in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of North Carolina.

The sixth named storm of the season, previously Invest 98-L, formed Thursday evening. The National Hurricane Center will start issuing advisories on Fay at 5 p.m. ET.

“Shower and thunderstorm activity associated with a low pressure area located near the Outer Banks of North Carolina has continued to increase and is showing signs of organization,” the NHC said in a previous update at 2 p.m. “Recent satellite and radar imagery, along with surface observations and data from an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft that is just beginning to investigate the system, suggest that a new center of circulation could be forming east of Cape Hatteras.”

NHC will initiate advisories on Tropical Storm Fay, located just east of North Carolina, at 5 pm EDT. — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 9, 2020

Tropical Storm Fay is expected to bring heavy rain could lead to flash flooding across eastern North Carolina – especially the Outer Banks – as well as the coastal mid-Atlantic and southern New England during the next few days. Gusty winds are likely in the Outer Banks through Thursday.

Rough seas, high surf and strong rip currents are likely along the coast through the end of the week as well.