Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Paulette forms in the Atlantic

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – One of the two tropical depressions in the Atlantic formed into a tropical storm Monday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Neither storm is expected to impact the United States.

Tropical Depression 17 developed out in the central tropical Atlantic Sunday night. It intensified into Tropical Storm Paulette Monday morning, becoming the earliest sixteenth named storm on record. The previous record was held by Phillippe in 2005. Paulette was named 10 days sooner.

Tropical Depression 18 formed Monday morning over the far eastern tropical Atlantic. It’s moving west at about 12 mph and expected to bring tropical storm conditions and heavy rainfall eventually to the Cabo Verde Islands. The storm is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Rene.

Tropical Storm Paulette is currently moving west, northwest at 3 miles per hour, with maximum sustained winds at 40 miles per hour.

